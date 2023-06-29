Dear Honorable Members of the 131st Legislature:
By the Authority conferred by Article IV, Part Third, Section 2 of the Constitution of the State of Maine, I am hereby vetoing L.D. 1847, An Act to Modify the Visual Impact Standards for Offshore Wind Port Development.
I submitted LD 1847 to create a streamlined but thorough process for permitting an offshore wind port facility in Maine. Specifically, my bill proposed new visual impact standards when future offshore wind port facilities receive review. In its original form, LD 1847 provided the necessary guidance for the construction of offshore wind turbines in future port development.
Unfortunately, after passing out of the Environment and Natural Resources Committee with a strong bipartisan vote and after a favorable vote in the Senate, my bill was substantially amended on the Senate floor to add the language from a separate bill my Administration opposed, LD 1818, An Act Regarding Port Facilities Relating to Offshore Wind Power Projects, among other things, requiring Project Labor Agreements (PLAs) — not only for the construction of an offshore wind port, but for the construction and fabrication of offshore wind projects, such as the turbines, broadly.
I outlined my significant concerns with these changes in a June 21 letter sent to the sponsors of the bill and requested that the Legislature recall and amend the bill by either: l) revising it to the initial version of legislation that passed in a bipartisan vote out of the Committee on Environment and Natural Resources, or; 2) adopting language that would ensure that union workers, employee-owned businesses and small businesses could all benefit, focusing on potential costs to ratepayers and to maximizing the use of Maine based workforce.
Regrettably, the Legislature did not recall the bill, leaving my significant concerns unaddressed. Now, because of my Constitutional obligation to act on a bill within ten days of its receipt, there is no further time to amend the bill. Therefore, I must veto it.
It is my preference to continue working on this legislation, and I welcome your openness to discussing additional revisions, as indicated in the sponsors’ June 23 response to my letter, through LD 1895 or other legislation as it progresses through the Legislature. I know my office continues to work with closely with the sponsor of LD 1895 to negotiate revisions to that bill that may be mutually acceptable to all parties.
Harnessing the benefits of offshore wind will require an “all-hands-on-deck” approach that includes unions, small businesses and existing employee-owned and other Maine companies. Without that approach, Maine will be at a disadvantage compared to other New England states. It is imperative that investment in offshore wind facilities and projects foster opportunities for Maine’s workforce and construction companies to compete on a level playing field for this work.
Unfortunately, LD 1847 in its current form fails to accomplish that. Therefore, I return LD 1847 unsigned and vetoed and urge the Legislature to sustain this veto.
In the meantime, I hope to continue working with you to advance the concepts included in this bill in the near future.
Sincerely,
Gov. Janet T. Mills