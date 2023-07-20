It’s been about five months since seven of us Warren and Union residents formed Citizens Against Residential Mining Activity, known as CARMA, to study and advocate for an expeditious response to the threat of mining activity in our residential towns.
It is truly awesome what a community coming together with a common goal can achieve! We are so proud of what our donors and volunteers have enabled CARMA to do. Thank you!
Locally, last month, Union residents voted overwhelmingly to implement a land-use ordinance amendment (proposed by a citizens’ petition) to strictly regulate and control mining and related exploration activity in their town.
While the Union Select Board and Planning Board have not announced their intentions, CARMA’s expectation is that Union’s next step will be to evaluate that land-use ordinance amendment, the comprehensive plan and other local laws and regulations to ensure that they are consistent with the goal of regulating high-risk and dangerous metallic mining activity as strictly as possible.
The Warren Select Board chose a different path from the town of Union.
While our citizens’ petition was presented to the town for inclusion on the town warrant, Warren’s Select Board decided to form a Mining Ordinance Advisory Committee to study the town’s decades-old mining ordinance and update it to address the growing threat of metallic mining activity in Warren.
The Warren Select Board chose seven Warren residents for that committee, which will be facilitated by the Warren Planning Board Chair. The committee has now met twice and appears to be making progress on outlining its objectives and potential updates to the existing mining ordinance.
CARMA’s expectation is that the Warren Mining Ordinance Advisory Committee will now meet each week on Wednesdays at 2 p.m. These meetings are open to the public in the Warren Municipal Building.
If you are interested in how the committee is progressing, stop in to observe. CARMA’s plan is to send at least one representative to each meeting so that we can stay informed and provide input when invited.
In Hope — where the threat of mining activity has been present, but less acute — the town’s Select Board has put a moratorium on the town warrant so that it can study how to best implement an appropriate mining regulatory ordinance. This moratorium will be put to a town vote as Article 2 at a special town meeting on Thursday, July 20, at 6:30 p.m. at the Hope Corner Fire Station.
Please tell your Hope neighbors and friends to vote “YES” on Article 2 to show overwhelming support for this moratorium.
Here at CARMA, we are excited to announce that we have expanded our Board of Directors with four new awesome members: Chris Fierro (Union), Stuart Finkelstein (Warren), Jake Stamp (Union) and Joe Tassi (Hope). We are thrilled to be adding new strength and talent to the Board and expanding our reach into Hope. We will remain vigilant there to ensure that Hope responds with decisive action as Union and Warren have.
CARMA is also forming alliances with other community and environmental organizations around Maine in order to track state and national legislative activity and facilitate community action where possible. Notably, last month the Maine state legislature passed a bill to loosen restrictions on mining to allow up to 100 acres of open-pit lithium mining. Governor Mills just signed this bill into law. This is a dangerous step, and we must remain vigilant to ensure high-risk metallic mining does not creep into our residential areas.
Last, we are pleased to announce that we will be hosting our annual meeting and community update at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023, at the Pour Farm in Union. Come meet us and hear from a panel of speakers on where we’ve been and where we’re going.
Citizens Against Residential Mining Activity Board of Directors:
Janan Archibald, Lori Bailey, Chris Fierro, Stuart Finkelstein, Ike Johnson, Arleigh Kraus, Jake Stamp, Dave Stuart, Joe Tassi and Kathy Wellen