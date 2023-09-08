Commentary

“Sandwich Caregiver” is a term used to describe an individual helping to take care of an older relative while parenting a minor child. It refers to the caregiver being sandwiched between the caring of two generations.

The term can sometimes simplify the complexities of being a caregiver who is trying to meet the needs of someone who is losing capabilities and another who still needs to develop in every sense of who they are, while working a full time job. According to a 2019 report by National Alliance for Caregiving and Caring Across Generations, at least 11 million people fall into the category of sandwich caregivers, with the majority being females in their forties. Thirty-one percent of sandwich caregivers are millennials, and 49% are a part of Gen X.

