Commentary

MaineJF

The local news crisis is real. Newspapers nationwide are threatened by an eroding business model, leading increasingly to an evaporation of local information and a troubling, well-documented negative impact on civic engagement and discourse. Maine has been well-served by a combination of locally owned newspapers, a statewide public media network and volunteerism driving journalism in the unlikeliest places. But the ecosystem is fragile.

The Maine Journalism Foundation (MaineJF) believes that healthy communities must have trusted local news sources to hold the powerful to account and have the backs of all Mainers. We are not alone. Across the country, non-profit journalism models — in Baltimore, Chicago, New Jersey Hills and Salt Lake City, to name a few — continue to gain steam and philanthropic support. They stand in hopeful contrast to markets where new private-equity owners decimate news gathering resources and prioritize profits over people.

Recommended for you