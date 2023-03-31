Commentary

Botany leadership

Ari Meil, left, and Mark Benjamin, co-owners in the Botany retail cannabis business, hang out in the Rockland store. 

 Photo by Daniel Dunkle

Camden voters will decide on our June ballot if they want to allow two adult-use marijuana stores in town. I proposed this ordinance change as one of the owners of Botany, a high-end, locally owned, boutique marijuana company. Our first store opened in Rockland in 2021 and has been warmly received.

The five primary Botany owners live in Camden, Rockport, and Hope. Our customers are your friends and neighbors. By law, we scan every ID before a customer can enter the store, and we know our average customer is 49 years old. This includes a lot of your neighbors shopping for a gentler alternative to alcohol, or just trying to find something to help them get some sleep at night.