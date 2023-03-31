Camden voters will decide on our June ballot if they want to allow two adult-use marijuana stores in town. I proposed this ordinance change as one of the owners of Botany, a high-end, locally owned, boutique marijuana company. Our first store opened in Rockland in 2021 and has been warmly received.
The five primary Botany owners live in Camden, Rockport, and Hope. Our customers are your friends and neighbors. By law, we scan every ID before a customer can enter the store, and we know our average customer is 49 years old. This includes a lot of your neighbors shopping for a gentler alternative to alcohol, or just trying to find something to help them get some sleep at night.
In fact, Botany largely caters to the just-plain-curious customers, carefully matching a variety of products to customer interests, and taking extra care to explain dosage.
If Camden votes in favor, we hope Botany will get to open one of those two stores, in part, because our customers from Camden frequently ask when that is finally going to happen. We think it will be good for Botany, but also for Camden. A Botany store in Camden would do just what it does in Rockland — draw year-round foot traffic downtown seven days a week. Camden could use more of that.
If you are worried about whether these stores will fit in, there are very strict state and town rules to know about. You can’t see any marijuana from outside any recreational marijuana store, period — a requirement Botany met in Rockland by populating the front of our store with a verdant cornucopia of plants and small trees. Inside the store, the law says all product must come in sealed containers, and everything that leaves the store must be childproof. No one under age 21 is allowed in the front door — my own son has never set foot inside our Rockland store. Smoking is strictly prohibited inside the store and outside in our town.
You may have noticed that a small group of our neighbors who are against these stores are stoking fear in an attempt to rally the town to their cause. It feels a bit like that 1950s movie “Reefer Madness.” These folks claim that two marijuana stores will tip Camden into a dystopian nightmare of violent crime and drug addiction; guns will flood our town; dogs will be accidentally poisoned; our children will suffer.
This preposterous Nancy Reagan-style hyperbole should be ignored. Just ask your friends who live in the more than 60 other Maine towns that have already invited adult-use marijuana shops to their communities. Or just ask business or law enforcement leaders in Rockland, where there are six of these stores.
“The marijuana stores in Rockland have not led to an increase in violent crime in Rockland, or any other kind of crime for that matter. I cannot even think of any issues that we have had because of these stores.” — Rockland Deputy Chief of Police Alex Gaylor
Some of our more grounded friends in Camden have also expressed genuine concern that two marijuana stores would somehow damage Camden’s “character.” The fact is that the town of Camden voted solidly in favor of legalizing marijuana in 2016. In 2019, Camden voted to allow marijuana grow facilities, so long as these facilities are at least 500 feet away from a school or the Camden library. Camden’s character remains intact.
On one recent evening the Camden Select Board managed a colorful meeting on our proposal, complete with some of the histrionics. But just before business began, the select board summarily approved or reapproved three separate liquor licenses in Camden. While the science and data overwhelmingly shows that alcohol is a far greater threat to our lives, health and community than marijuana, nobody at that meeting made a peep.
Let’s keep this in perspective and calmly join the 21st century. Thank you for thoughtful consideration of this matter. And vote yes on June 11.