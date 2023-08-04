APPLETON — Willis Leroy “Stoney” Stone, 92, died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Sussman Hospice House in Rockport.
Born June 8, 1931, in Webster (now Sabattus), Maine, he was the son of Irving and Beryl Grover Stone.
Enlisting in the U.S. Army, Willis served during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1952. During that time, Willis married his high school sweetheart, Mildred Wheeler. Upon his return from the Army, Willis and Mildred made their home in California, following his career to Connecticut, then Sanford and eventually settled in Appleton.
He was a life-long and proud A&P aircraft mechanic. This was a job he loved doing and he worked for several airlines including, Aerofab, Down East Air, Colgan Air and Continental Airlines to name a few. He even held a commercial pilot’s license and enjoyed flying.
When he wasn’t around aircraft, Willis loved nothing more than being outdoors. Hunting and fishing, moose hunts, both local and in Alaska, ice fishing, four wheeling, weekly gator rides to check the game cams and even “mud running” in his Jeep well into his 80s were all favorite pastimes that Willis couldn’t get enough of. He took great pleasure in the solitude and silence of fishing from his parent’s boat on Sabattus Lake, and his sons said they always treasured the times they were invited along.
Although a strong, independent Mainer who lived alone until he was 92 and rarely accepted or asked for help, Willis loved being with his family. Together they enjoyed many lobster feeds, Sunday dinners and trips to Alaska.
He was a proud veteran and enjoyed a long membership and many friendships formed at both the VFW and American Legion Post in Rockland.
Willis will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Willis was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Mildred, in 2006; a loving companion, Barbara King, in 2020; a son, Gregory I. Stone; and a grandson, Brian Stone.
He is survived by his sons, Stephan R. Stone and his companion Tammie Conant of Appleton, Brent R. Stone and his wife Denise of Goltry, Okla. and David T. Stone and his wife Angela of Appleton; five grandsons; six great-granddaughters; and one great-great-granddaughter.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta.
To share a memory or condolence with the Stone family, please visit their Book of Memories at bchfh.com. Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland.