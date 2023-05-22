Obituaries

WALDOBORO — William “Tim” Connelly achieved his final goal of moving up to Beulah land on May 19, 2023, after a failed cardiac bypass surgery.

It was appropriate that such a sweet, loveable man be born on Valentine’s Day in Lewiston. He spent his formative years in Fall River, Mass. where he started working at a young age at NEP meat markets with his hero, his dad. Tim proudly served 23 years in the United States Navy. He was a patriot and loved his country and its flag. After retirement, Tim had many jobs that he enjoyed with Blue Horizon Modulars, Tech Antiques, and for the past 15 years had fun with employees and customers at Maritime Farm stores.

