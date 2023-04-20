THOMASTON — William “Billy” E. Robinson Sr. passed away in his home with his loving wife and granddaughter Amanda by his side on Tuesday, April 18. 2023. Billy was born on Dec. 12, 1940, being one of sixteen children to parents Ernest F. and Bertha Winslow Robinson.
Billy grew up in Thomaston, attended local schools and married the love of his life Beverly Sturks.
Never one to sit idle, Billy could be found digging clams from the St. George River; he was also a roofer, and when he could not go clamming, he would get on a ladder and paint houses.
Billy, being from a large family, loved to play baseball for hours with the neighborhood kids on Stivey Hill, and was a member of the Thomaston Clippers Baseball Team. Billy was a coach of his boys’ little league and Babe Ruth baseball teams, enjoyed bowling, playing Beano and especially loved to watch his grandkids and great-grandkids play sports. Billy also enjoyed hunting, lobstering, clamming, dancing, and camping up north with his family. His family said he was a great storyteller and loved to tell jokes.
Billy was a member of the Weymouth and Penobscot View Granges.
Billy was predeceased by his parents; his sisters Vivian, Catherine, Debbie and Lista; and his brothers Walter, Ernie, Richard and Dougie.
Billy is survived by his wife Beverly of Thomaston; his sons Ricky (Melanie) of Warren, Billy (Lynette) of Waldoboro and Scott (Cathy) of Waldoboro. He is also survived by his grandchildren Amanda, Janelle, Sara, Kelby, Dustin, Scott, Brendan, Kyle and Tyler; his brothers Percy, Amoe and Randy; his sisters Patty, Darlene, Carrie and Janis; along with 14 great-grandchildren, step-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and many friends.
Billy’s family has chosen to honor his life privately.
The family has requested that donations in Billy’s name be made to The Thomaston Inter-Church Fellowship Food Pantry, 13 Valley St., Thomaston, ME, 04861.
Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 78 Main St., Thomaston has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences visit Billy’s Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.