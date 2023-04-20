Obituaries

THOMASTON — William “Billy” E. Robinson Sr. passed away in his home with his loving wife and granddaughter Amanda by his side on Tuesday, April 18. 2023. Billy was born on Dec. 12, 1940, being one of sixteen children to parents Ernest F. and Bertha Winslow Robinson.

Billy grew up in Thomaston, attended local schools and married the love of his life Beverly Sturks.

