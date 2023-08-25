Obituaries

William “Billy” Raymond Winslow

William “Billy” Raymond Winslow

FRIENDSHIP — William “Billy” Raymond Winslow, 76, of Friendship, went home to be with the Lord and his wife Beverly, on Aug. 21, 2023. Billy was born on June 20, 1947, to Robert W. and Dorothy F. (Sidelinger) Winslow in Rockland, Maine.

Billy grew up in Thomaston and attended local schools, graduating from Georges Valley High School in 1965. Before enlisting in the United States Air Force, Billy married Beverly May Benner on Aug. 27, 1966. He served from 1966 to 1970 as a Sgt. Crew Chief on a KC-135 Tanker in the Vietnam War and was stationed in Little Rock, Ark. After being honorably discharged in 1970, Billy went on to college for real estate, taking classes at night so he could work and provide for his family.

Recommended for you