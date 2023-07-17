Obituaries

FRIENDSHIP — William Arthur Jahnke, 87, of Friendship, passed away peacefully at Harbor Hill Center in Belfast on July 4, 2023. He was born on March 20, 1936, in Barryville, N.Y., to parents Wilhelm and Wilhelmina (Oehrling) Jahnke.

William grew up in Bronx, N.Y., and graduated from Metropolitan Vocational High School on June 23, 1953.

