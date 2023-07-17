FRIENDSHIP — William Arthur Jahnke, 87, of Friendship, passed away peacefully at Harbor Hill Center in Belfast on July 4, 2023. He was born on March 20, 1936, in Barryville, N.Y., to parents Wilhelm and Wilhelmina (Oehrling) Jahnke.
William grew up in Bronx, N.Y., and graduated from Metropolitan Vocational High School on June 23, 1953.
After high school, William joined the Navy, serving from December 1954 to March 1958. He was a Korean War veteran and served on the USS John R. Pierce. William also worked on the NYC Harbor Tug Boat Crew, and eventually retired from Consolidated Edison of New York City.
After retirement, William made his summer home of Friendship permanent, where he loved to hike, walk his dog and go out and enjoy good food. He volunteered for many years at the annual Friendship Day and was an Elder at Our Savior Lutheran Church and a longtime Sunday School teacher in Fishkill, N.Y. He was also a member of the Tin Can Sailor’s Club.
He was a generous worker, thinker, an avid book reader, a cigar aficionado and loved watching the New England Patriots. He was also a big Frank Sinatra fan and even got to see him in concert.
William is survived by his wife, Velta Jahnke, of Friendship; daughters Laura Jahnke of Belchertown, Mass., and Leslie Jahnke Foley and husband Robert of Terryville, Conn.; grandchildren Matthew Wiggins of Belchertown, Mass., David Moran and wife Aimee of Washington, Evan Foley of North Haven, Conn., and Seth Foley and Luke Foley both of Terryville, Conn.
A graveside service will be held later this summer.
Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, light a candle for William or to share a picture or story, please visit his Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.