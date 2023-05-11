Obituaries

NOBLEBORO — On May 4, 2023, Weston Keene joined the heavenly choir at home with his Lord.

Born June 27, 1932, to Dr. Carroll and Harriette Keene at the Cape Cod Hospital, he grew up in Chatham, Mass. He graduated from Chatham High School in 1950. His further education included Tabor Academy and the University of Maine at Orono, and he ultimately graduated from University of Maine at Farmington. In 1952 he was drafted into the Army for two years of duty during the Korean War.

