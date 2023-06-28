Obituaries

BEVERLY, Mass. — Mr. Wayne E. Turner, 78, passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Beverly on May 9, 1945, Wayne was the son of the late Louis E. and Eva G. (Brundage) Turner. Wayne was the beloved husband of Susan E. (Connors LaJoie) Turner, with whom he celebrated 21 years of marriage.

Recommended for you