BEVERLY, Mass. — Mr. Wayne E. Turner, 78, passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Beverly on May 9, 1945, Wayne was the son of the late Louis E. and Eva G. (Brundage) Turner. Wayne was the beloved husband of Susan E. (Connors LaJoie) Turner, with whom he celebrated 21 years of marriage.
In addition to his loving wife, Susan, Wayne is survived by his children; Jennifer Michael and her husband, Dr. John Michael of Salem, Mass., Wendy Caplice and her husband, Nate of Salem, Mass., Daniel Turner and his wife, Laura of Brighton, Mass. and Sarah Turner-Kuhn and her husband, Andrew of Liberty; along with stepchildren; Jeff LaJoie and his wife, Michelle of Winchester, Mass., Greg LaJoie of Salem, Mass., Jennifer LaJoie-McGovern of Ipswich, Mass. and Janelle LaJoie-Hodson and her husband, Greg of Reading, Mass.; one grandchild; 10 step-grandchildren; his sister-in-law Judy Lubinski of Manti, Utah; and brother-in-law Steven Connors and his wife, Carmen of Pensacola, Fla. and many dear friends. He is preceded in death by his infant sister, Marsha.
Mr. Turner was raised and educated in Beverly, Mass. Having a love for education and helping others, he went on to further his education at Salem State University, graduating with his bachelor’s degree in education. Mr. Turner went on to work for the Salem School District for 32 years where he was also the president of the Teachers’ Union for 12 of those years. Wayne played a vital role in helping win the Salem Teacher’s Strike of 1994. While residing in Maine he worked for the SAD 40 in Waldoboro for 10 years.
Having vacationed every summer in Maine, Wayne loved the outdoors and nature. Together, he and his wife Susan moved to Liberty in 2004. There he was in his element. He loved taking his boat out on Lake Saint George, hunting, snowmobiling and four-wheeling. He was a former president of the Palermo Friends and Neighbors ATV Club. He was also a former proud member of the Taekwondo Association of America. When he wasn’t adventuring in nature, Wayne loved sitting next to his wood stove on cold winter nights and enjoying lobsters in Belfast on warm summer days.
Wayne’s family would like to thank Care Dimensions for their love and support, especially Moses, Patrick & Cathy for their caring service to Wayne.
Wayne’s celebration of life has already been held. A burial in Hannan Family Cemetery in Palermo will be held at a later date. Assisting the family with arrangements is O’Donnell Cremations – Funerals – Celebrations, 84 Washington Square, Salem, Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Wayne’s memory to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Ste. B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit odonnellfuneralservice.com.