ROCKLAND — Wayne Robert Crandall, 82, passed away Sept. 6, 2023, at Maine Medical Center in Portland.
Wayne was born in Ashland on Sept. 5, 1941, the son of A. Kermit and Amalie R. Crandall. He attended Ashland schools, graduating in 1959.
On Jan. 14, 1961, Wayne married Rosetta-Ann Gould. He graduated from the University of Maine in 1963 and the University of Maine School of Law in 1968. He interned for two summers before joining Samual Collins Jr. to form the partnership Collins and Crandall law practice in 1971, where he worked until his retirement.
He was past president of the Rockland Chamber of Commerce, a past member of Rockland Rotary Club, and a Licensed Maine Guide. Wayne loved to hunt and fish and was always happy to be “heading North.”
Wayne is survived by his wife, Ann Crandall; two daughters, Elizabeth Doherty of Rockport and Ruth Crandall of Rockland; three grandchildren, Chaz Doherty and his spouse Kristine of Rockland, Courtney Johnson and her spouse Christopher of Ocean Springs, Miss. and Chelsea Glaude of Orono; his brother, Winston Crandall and spouse Kathy of Albuquerque, N.M.; his sister, Barbara Godfrey and spouse Al of Gardner; four great-grandchildren, Alycia Johnson, Natalie Johnson, Connor Doherty and Charley Doherty; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at the Congregational Church of Rockland, 180 Limerock St. The Reverend Anne Roundy will officiate. A reception will follow at the Rockland Lodge of Elks, 210 Rankin St. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Rockland Lodge of Elks #1008, Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 983, Rockland, 04841.
To share a memory or story with Wayne’s family, please visit their online Book of Memories at bchfh.com. Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, Rockland.