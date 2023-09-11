ROCKPORT — Wanda B. Orr, 75, died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at the Sussman Hospice House in Rockport.
Wanda was born in Rockland on June 26, 1948, the daughter of Herbert and Laura Myrick Gregory. Educated locally, Wanda was a graduate of Rockport High School.
Wanda spent many years with the love of her life, Edward “Bub” Orr. Together they raised their blended family of six children. The pair were married in 2003.
When not busy raising her family, Wanda was a friendly clerk at many local businesses, including for over 24 years at Goodnow’s Pharmacy in Rockland. Later she worked for several years at Campbell’s Market.
Family was Wanda’s number one priority in life. She loved nothing more than being with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. It was said that she was “the glue that kept them all together.”
From going to races to watch her son-in-law, granddaughter and son, to camping or cruising or taking long car rides with her husband, Wanda was always up for an adventure.
She kept her mind sharp with word search and crossword puzzles, often completing an entire book in one night.
In recent years, Wanda enjoyed the friendships and comradery she gained at her senior living residence in Rockport. Attending get-togethers there was something she came to look forward to.
She will be sadly missed by all who loved her.
Wanda was predeceased by her parents and her husband, Bub, in 2020. Wanda is survived by her daughters, Tammy Pierpont and her husband Steven of Cushing and Donna Billings and her husband Paul of Warren; her four grandchildren, Amanda Dinsmore, Natasha Dyer and her significant other Jeremy Davis, Jerrad Dinsmore and Daigen Pierpont; five great-grandchildren, Emaleigh Moniz, Iszabella Leonard, Mason Davis, Rykker Turner and Cooper Davis; her brother, Bradford Gregory of Glen Cove; a special sister-in-law, Barbara Bennett-Orr of Bath; her step-children, Jennifer Orr and her companion Dean of Bath, Michael Orr, Derek Orr and Darcy Philips, all of Bath; as well as a large, loving extended family.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at the Glen Cove Cemetery, Warrenton Street, Rockport. Rev. Wayne Sawyer will officiate. A reception will follow at the Winslow-Holbrook-Merritt American Legion, 331 Limerock St., Rockland.
Those who wish may make memorial donations to the Pope Memorial Humane Society, P.O. Box 1294, Rockland.
Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland. To share a memory or condolence with Wanda’s family, please visit their Book of Memories at bchfh.com.