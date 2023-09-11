Obituaries

ROCKPORT — Wanda B. Orr, 75, died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at the Sussman Hospice House in Rockport.

Wanda was born in Rockland on June 26, 1948, the daughter of Herbert and Laura Myrick Gregory. Educated locally, Wanda was a graduate of Rockport High School.

