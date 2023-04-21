Obituaries

FRIENDSHIP — Walter Sturtevant Foster, 89, of Friendship, died on April 13, 2023. He was born May 28, 1933, the second child of Katharine (Condon) and Frank Clifton Foster. Both Walter and his brother Randall were born in Waterbury, Conn., where their father’s brother was a physician.

He grew up to be a kind, considerate, patient, professional and responsible person.

