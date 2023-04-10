Obituaries

WALDOBORO — Viola Elaine (Abbott) Hoch, 79, of Waldoboro, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on April 7, 2023.

Viola was born on May 14, 1943, to Merritt Abbott and Helmi Lampinen Abbott in Boothbay Harbor. She grew up in the Boothbay Harbor area and attended Boothbay Regional High School until she moved to Massachusetts at age 17. She then graduated high school in Massachusetts and worked for Constance Wright assisting and helping with the children.

