WALDOBORO — Viola Elaine (Abbott) Hoch, 79, of Waldoboro, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on April 7, 2023.
Viola was born on May 14, 1943, to Merritt Abbott and Helmi Lampinen Abbott in Boothbay Harbor. She grew up in the Boothbay Harbor area and attended Boothbay Regional High School until she moved to Massachusetts at age 17. She then graduated high school in Massachusetts and worked for Constance Wright assisting and helping with the children.
On July 4, 1963, Viola married Patrick Lee Hoch, and they were together for 48 years.
Viola was a hardworking and organized woman. She worked as a chambermaid for Moody’s Diner and Moody’s Cabins, a wreath maker at Evergreen Farms, a factory worker at the Medomak Canning Company, Sylvania and Port Clyde Fisheries.
Viola enjoyed gardening, puzzle books, making and selling lawn ornaments and sewing. She loved tending to her flower gardens and sewing doll clothes for her grandchildren. She was a very creative and artistic woman, and always so full of energy.
Throughout her life, Viola donated to many charities. She loved helping and giving back to others.
Viola was predeceased by her husband, Patrick Lee Hoch; her sons Craig Merritt Hoch and Winston Hoch; brother Eino Abbott; father-in-law Elmer Hoch Sr.; mother-in-law Thelma Hoch; sister-in-law Sarah Hoch Parker and husband Howard; brothers-in-law Jack Pauley and Howard Martin; and many other family members.
She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Kim Hoch Collamore and husband Gilbert William Collamore Jr. of Waldoboro; grandchildren Charity C. Hoch of Waldoboro and Christian I. Hoch and wife Kiara of Cushing; siblings Nancy Post and husband Henry of Waldoboro, Senja Baker and husband Larry of Nobleboro, June Pauley of Waldoboro, Pamela Thibodeau and husband Robert of Warren, Deborah Turner and husband Dale of Waldoboro, and John Abbott and wife Kathy of Camden; great-grandchildren Kristopher, Ronan, Harper, Everly and Jonathan Hoch; brother-in-law Elmer Hoch; sister-in-law Helen Hoch Martin; and many other nieces, nephews and extended family.
A time of visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, April 13, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. at Hall’s of Waldoboro, 949 Main St., in Waldoboro. A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Hall’s of Waldoboro, with Pastor Bob Bellows officiating.
Halls of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, or to share a story or picture, please visit Viola’s Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.