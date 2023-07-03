Obituaries

JEFFERSON — Vickie Lee Varick, 68, of Jefferson, passed away after a period of declining health on the afternoon of June 30, 2023, at the Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport.

Born in Portland on Nov. 1, 1954, Vickie attended schools in Portland before moving to Rochester, N.H., where she continued her education at Spaulding High School.

Recommended for you