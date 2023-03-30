Obituaries

THOMASTON — Veronica “Roni” McKay, 62, peacefully gave up her two-year battle with cancer, while surrounded by the love of her family at home, Monday, March 27, 2023.

Born in Rumford, Dec. 20, 1960, she was the daughter of Irving and Meredith Millett Adams. Growing up in the Dixfield area, Roni was a 1979 graduate of Dirigo High School. While in high school, she was active in and excelled in many sports, often being named captain of the team, and was also voted “Most Friendly” by her classmates.

