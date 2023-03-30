THOMASTON — Veronica “Roni” McKay, 62, peacefully gave up her two-year battle with cancer, while surrounded by the love of her family at home, Monday, March 27, 2023.
Born in Rumford, Dec. 20, 1960, she was the daughter of Irving and Meredith Millett Adams. Growing up in the Dixfield area, Roni was a 1979 graduate of Dirigo High School. While in high school, she was active in and excelled in many sports, often being named captain of the team, and was also voted “Most Friendly” by her classmates.
Following graduation, Roni married her high school sweetheart and together they welcomed two children, Heather and Jason, into their family. After that marriage ended, Roni moved to Louisiana with her second husband, welcoming one more daughter, Angela. Although neither of those marriages lasted, Roni remained friends with the fathers of her children.
Eventually returning to Maine, she settled in the coastal area and began working for UPS. For over 35 years she worked as a pre-loader. Roni was loved by all her co-workers, many of whom were like family.
After many years of being single, at the urging of her son Jason, Roni reconnected with an old high school friend, who also happened to be her first husband’s best friend. Roni and Jake spent countless hours texting, and even worried that they would eventually run out of things to talk about; however, when they did meet up, they spent over eight hours sitting and talking at a local restaurant. Roni married her soulmate and true love, Jason ‘Jake’ McKay on June 17, 2022.
Always active, Roni loved being by the water, both beach combing at the ocean and spending time at camp in Weld. Spending time with her grandchildren was her number one priority, and she never missed a game or tournament, no matter how far she had to travel to see it. She truly was their biggest fan. Roni was extremely outgoing and made friends easily wherever she went. She loved going out dancing, going shopping and listening to music, especially the blues.
Her big personality, and the twinkle in her eye will be sadly missed by all who loved her.
Predeceased by her parents; and a brother, Irving Adams, Jr.; Roni is survived by her beloved husband Jason “Jake” McKay of Thomaston; her children Heather Dakin and her companion Travis Ventimiglia of Jefferson, Jason Dakin and his wife Veronica of Windham, Angela Arteaga and her husband Carlos of Warren, Adam McKay and his wife Brooke of Cheyenne, Wyo. and Leah Kaulback and her husband Kevin of Rumford; her grandchildren Kylee Parlin, Lexi Parlin, Brynn Ventimiglia, Sylas Ventimiglia, Monique Dakin, Owen Dakin, Jordan Arteaga, Cora Arteaga, Kyan Arteaga, Julien Arteaga, Oliva Kaulback and Madelyn Kaulback; her brother Douglas DeRoche and his wife Lisa of Norridgewock; and niece Madison Barber of St. George as well as a large and loving extended family.
Family and friends are invited to visit from 5-7 p.m., with a memorial service at 6 p.m., Friday, April 7, 2023, at Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Research Institute, c/o Contributions, 44 Binney Street, Boston, MA 02115.
To share a memory or condolence with Roni’s family, please visit their Book of Memories at bchfh.com.