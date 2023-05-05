Obituaries

WEST ROCKPORT — Vernon Barrows Hunter went home to his Lord and Savior following a period of declining health, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, with his son keeping watch at Waldo County General Hospital. He was 91 and had been an active and involved member of the Midcoast community up until the last year of his life. Between his family, his work, and his activities, it was a rare trip out of the house when he didn’t meet someone he knew.

The son of Francis Leroy (F.L.) Hunter and Farolin Sophrona Barrows Hunter, he grew up in Rockville, a member of the seventh generation of his mother’s family in the village. He loved sports from an early age, and he happily remembered his teenage trips to Boston to watch professional basketball and baseball. He graduated from Rockport High School in 1949, served in the Korean War, and came home to marry his high school sweetheart, Nancy Mae Andrews, in 1954. They immediately moved to Orono, where he played semi-pro baseball and earned his teaching degree from UMO with the aid of a G.I. Bill scholarship.

