Obituaries

FRIENDSHIP — Velta Olga Jahnke, 85, of Friendship, passed away peacefully at Shady Oaks in Bristol, Conn. on July 8, 2023. She was born on May 3, 1938, in Brooklyn, N.Y. to parents Rudolf and Vera (Sasilove) Putnin.

Velta grew up in Brooklyn and graduated from Prospect Heights High School in June 1955. Velta was awarded a scholarship to the Fashion Institute of Technology, but did not attend, instead working as a business secretary. Velta retired as a medical file clerk from a well-known woman’s medical practice in Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

