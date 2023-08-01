FRIENDSHIP — Velta Olga Jahnke, 85, of Friendship, passed away peacefully at Shady Oaks in Bristol, Conn. on July 8, 2023. She was born on May 3, 1938, in Brooklyn, N.Y. to parents Rudolf and Vera (Sasilove) Putnin.
Velta grew up in Brooklyn and graduated from Prospect Heights High School in June 1955. Velta was awarded a scholarship to the Fashion Institute of Technology, but did not attend, instead working as a business secretary. Velta retired as a medical file clerk from a well-known woman’s medical practice in Poughkeepsie, N.Y.
After retirement, Velta made her summer home in Friendship permanent, where she liked to do aquatic exercise at Samoset Resort, joined a quilting club and hosted many New York friends when they would come to her home for a visit.
She read books, had a large DVD movie collection, and loved watching the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. Velta loved her many pets over the years and made donations to multiple animal rescue charities. She was a generous mother and nana.
Velta was predeceased by her husband, William, who passed away four days prior on July 4, 2023.
Velta is survived by her daughters, Laura Jahnke of Belchertown, Mass. and Leslie Jahnke Foley and husband Robert Foley, of Terryville, Conn.; grandchildren Matthew Wiggins, of Belchertown, Mass., David Moran and wife Aimee of Washington state, Evan Foley of North Haven, Conn. and Seth Foley and Luke Foley, both of Terryville, Conn.
A graveside service will be held later this summer.