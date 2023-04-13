GORHAM — On Sunday, April 2, 2023, Todd A. Scott, formerly of Waterville and Fairfield, died unexpectedly at his home in Gorham. He was 59 years old.
Born in Montgomery County, Md. on Feb. 13, 1964, Todd was the oldest of Margaret and Gerald Scott’s four children. He was included in all of the family activities and lived a full life. He was known for his love of music (especially Johnny Cash), his sharp way of dressing, his love for his friends, family, and staff and his incredible memory.
The Scotts moved to Waterville in 1973. Todd grew up there and was a proud graduate of Waterville High School. He was a participant in the Special Olympics and won numerous medals. He loved his hometown and the surrounding area and would return to visit as often as he could.
Todd had a kind, loving soul, and a big personality. He never met a stranger. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He was predeceased by his father, Gerald Scott, and is survived by his mother, Margaret Roark Scott; his devoted sister, Carole Scott Gartley; his favorite brother-in-law Will Gartley; brothers Tim (and Sheila) Scott and Joe (and Beth) Scott; nephews Taylor (and Kate) Gartley, Cameron (and Audrey) Gartley, Andrew (and Kayla) Scott, Vincent and Nicholas Scott; his niece Cordelia Scott; several grandnieces, grandnephews, aunts, uncles, cousins; and his special friend and housemate, Gus Flanders.
Todd’s family extends their greatest appreciation to all the people who have helped care for Todd throughout his life, especially and most recently the staff at Granite Bay Care and Michel Ntunzenimana.
A celebration of life will be held at Lawry Brothers Funeral Home in Fairfield on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 2 p.m. Live streaming available. Cupcakes and cookies to follow.