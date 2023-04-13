Obituaries

GORHAM — On Sunday, April 2, 2023, Todd A. Scott, formerly of Waterville and Fairfield, died unexpectedly at his home in Gorham. He was 59 years old.

Born in Montgomery County, Md. on Feb. 13, 1964, Todd was the oldest of Margaret and Gerald Scott’s four children. He was included in all of the family activities and lived a full life. He was known for his love of music (especially Johnny Cash), his sharp way of dressing, his love for his friends, family, and staff and his incredible memory.

