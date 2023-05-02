WALDOBORO — Thomas S. Hansen, 46, of Waldoboro, passed away unexpectedly at his home on April 20, 2023. He was born on Dec. 12, 1976.
Tom worked many different jobs throughout his adult years, the most recent being at N. C. Hunt Lumber in Jefferson.
WALDOBORO — Thomas S. Hansen, 46, of Waldoboro, passed away unexpectedly at his home on April 20, 2023. He was born on Dec. 12, 1976.
Tom worked many different jobs throughout his adult years, the most recent being at N. C. Hunt Lumber in Jefferson.
Tom’s favorite past times included grilling, tinkering in his shed, listening to music at exceedingly loud levels, fishing and spending time with his family. He was recently planning a trip to visit his son and meet his granddaughter. He loved to relax in his recliner and watch the History and Discovery Channels, as well as true crime documentaries.
His sense of humor was priceless, as was his loud laugh. He had a deep appreciation (“obsession”) for any and all flashlights.
In February 2017 he met the love of his life, Stephanie Rogers, and spent the last 6 years making memories with her.
He was predeceased by his father Earl “Sam” Hansen; maternal grandparents Catherine and Gerald Allen; paternal grandparents Dorothy and Roger Blake; as well as his beloved dog, Lexi.
He is survived by his mother Suellen Reed of Waldoboro; his four brothers Michael Hansen of Waldoboro, Jared Hansen and wife Heather of Searsmont, Joseph Minoty and fiancée Amelia Pietroski of Rockland and Joshua Hansen of Seattle, Wash.; his fiancée Stephanie Rogers of Waldoboro; his son Tyler Hansen of North Carolina; his daughter Annabelle Swearingen of Oxford; his two step-daughters Desiree McKusic and husband Daigan of Friendship and Zoe Rogers of Waldoboro; three grandchildren, Raelynn Hansen of North Carolina and Aubrii and Chevy McKusic of Friendship; his best friend of 36 years Tim Dodge and his wife Tamiko of Waldoboro; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.
The family will hold a private celebration of life at a later date.
Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences visit their Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.