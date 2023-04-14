Obituaries

CUSHING — After an 11-year struggle with CLL, Thomas Joseph LeBlond, an amazing man, died on April 7, 2023, one day short of his 75th birthday. He was born in Fort Fairfield, on April 8, 1948, and grew up in Limestone, proud to be an Aroostook County boy. Tom served four years in the U.S. Navy, during the Vietnam War, and another 16 years in the Maine Army National Guard.

He met Karen Rose Dudek in 1972 at the University of Maine, Orono and married her in 1973. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education in 1975. He taught in Rockland school districts for 30 years, with nine years teaching sixth grade and the remaining 21 as a middle school seventh-grade science teacher. While in that position, he became involved in the first step of bringing computers into the middle schools with their laptop project. After retiring from teaching, Tom then became a computer technician for the same school district for another eight years.

