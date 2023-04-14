CUSHING — After an 11-year struggle with CLL, Thomas Joseph LeBlond, an amazing man, died on April 7, 2023, one day short of his 75th birthday. He was born in Fort Fairfield, on April 8, 1948, and grew up in Limestone, proud to be an Aroostook County boy. Tom served four years in the U.S. Navy, during the Vietnam War, and another 16 years in the Maine Army National Guard.
He met Karen Rose Dudek in 1972 at the University of Maine, Orono and married her in 1973. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education in 1975. He taught in Rockland school districts for 30 years, with nine years teaching sixth grade and the remaining 21 as a middle school seventh-grade science teacher. While in that position, he became involved in the first step of bringing computers into the middle schools with their laptop project. After retiring from teaching, Tom then became a computer technician for the same school district for another eight years.
These are the facts about Thomas LeBlond… But they could never explain the kind of man Thomas was. He was a kind and gentle person, nonjudgmental and self-effacing. He was a man who married a woman for better or worse… And despite her lifelong struggle with multiple sclerosis, took that commitment very seriously and supported and loved her for 50 years. Their lifelong love for each other should be an example to one and all. He will be sorely missed by friends and family… And especially his loving wife.
A celebration of Tom’s life will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland. To share a memory or condolence with the LeBlond family, please visit their Book of Memories at bchfh.com.