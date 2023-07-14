UNION — Terry Lyn Cook, 69, passed away, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, after declining health and a brief hospital stay.
Terry was born in Rockland, July 14, 1953, the daughter of Linwood and Jeanette Hyvarinen Thompson of Tenants Harbor.
Growing up in Tenants Harbor, she attended grade school and graduated from Georges Valley High in 1971. She attended the University of Maine, Farmington for a year before transferring to Gordon College in Massachusetts, but did not finish her degree until much later in life.
On April 15, 1977, Terry married Blaine Cook in Thomaston, together they resided in Port Clyde where they raised their family of three sons and one daughter. In 2007 Terry and Blaine moved to Union.
Terry had a great love of music, playing saxophone while in high school, and piano throughout her life. She had a special place in her heart for animals, riding horses for several years with her sister, Julie, and owning German Shepards and many other dogs over the years. Terry’s greatest love was her family and being a grandmother.
Terry held many jobs during her lifetime. During her childhood she mowed lawns, babysat, cleaned cottages and did laundry for summer people with her mom and sister. At the age of 16, she went to work alongside her sister, who was only 13, at the Dip Net in Port Clyde for their aunt, Jewell Stone. After being trained, the pair was left to run the restaurant for the summer while Jewell and her husband went to Florida. Armed with the good work ethic instilled in them by their mother, the sisters learned and successfully executed the ins and outs of running a restaurant and had an unforgettable summer of great experiences and being together. Terry would later work at the Driftwood Drive-Inn in Port Clyde, Van Baalens and Blockbuster in Rockland. Returning to college while raising her family, she worked at Dorman's Dairy Dream in Thomaston. After earning her degree as a medical secretary, she worked in the radiology department at Pen Bay Medical Center for 10 years.
Terry was an excellent cook and hosted many Thanksgivings at her home in Port Clyde. She made the best doughnuts that family and friends always looked forward to receiving. She also made the best bourbon fruitcakes. Even if you thought you hated fruitcake, hers would change your mind.
Terry was born with one kidney and had kidney disease for many years. Her declining health led to a hospital stay for a short time that she did not recover from, and she passed away with her husband and sister lovingly by her side.
Predeceased by her parents, Linwood and Jeanette Thompson, and a brother, Gary Thompson; Terry is survived by her husband of 46 years, Blaine Cook Sr., of Union; her sister and brother-in-law, Julie and Mike Waller of South Thomaston; her sons, Russell Cook of Cape Cod, Mass., Blaine Cook, Jr. and his wife Kasey of Appleton and Zack Cook of Breezy Point, Minn.; her daughter, Barbara Chapman and her husband Bob of Augusta; her grandchildren, Martin Cook of Gardner, Blaine Cook III, Bryce Cook, Blake Cook, Beaudry Cook of Appleton, Caitlyn Cook of Minnesota, and Malcolm and Delaney Chapman of Augusta. She is also survived by her niece, Heather Benson of Lewiston; nephews, Nathaniel Benner, of South Thomaston and Jesse Thompson of Union; along with two aunts, one uncle, several great-nieces and great-nephews and two great-great-nephews.
Terry was loved and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
A celebration of Terry’s life will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Burpee, Carpenter and Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland. Interment will follow at South Parish Cemetery, Ridge Road, Port Clyde.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Terry’s name to the Pope Memorial Humane Society, P.O. Box 1294, Rockland, Maine 04841.
To share a memory or condolence with Terry’s family, please visit their Book of Memories at bchfh.com.