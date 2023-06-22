Obituaries

GRAY — Susan “Sue” D. Harmon, 82, died peacefully Sunday, June 18. 2023, after a brief illness. She was born April 4, 1941, in Rockland, the daughter of Dr. Frederick C. Dennison and Margaret (Yewdall) Dennison.

Susan attended schools in Thomaston before graduating from Gould Academy in Bethel in 1959. She graduated from Lasell Junior College, now Lasell University, in 1961, with a degree in secretarial studies. While in school, she worked summers at her uncle’s drugstore as a “soda jerk” and as a waitress at a local inn.

