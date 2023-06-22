GRAY — Susan “Sue” D. Harmon, 82, died peacefully Sunday, June 18. 2023, after a brief illness. She was born April 4, 1941, in Rockland, the daughter of Dr. Frederick C. Dennison and Margaret (Yewdall) Dennison.
Susan attended schools in Thomaston before graduating from Gould Academy in Bethel in 1959. She graduated from Lasell Junior College, now Lasell University, in 1961, with a degree in secretarial studies. While in school, she worked summers at her uncle’s drugstore as a “soda jerk” and as a waitress at a local inn.
Following her college graduation, she worked five years at HM Payson in Portland. Susan met her future husband and soulmate, Arnold “Arnie” N. Harmon, at a friend’s wedding in 1959. They were married in August, 1963, in Portland, and later welcomed three beautiful children, Jennifer, Frederick and Steven. While the children were young, she worked out of her home as a secretary for a local minister. Susan was very active in her church as a Sunday school teacher and church secretary, also serving on the vestry and several committees. In 1995, she began volunteering for Meals on Wheels, delivering meals on a weekly basis for 15 years.
In 2003, after 32 years, Susan moved with her husband from Windham to Otisfield where they purchased an old farmhouse with 37 acres of land. While there were no large animals, they were joined by their house kitty, Molly, as well as visits from their grand-puppies. She and her husband loved being out in the country and having space. In 2018, after the farmhouse became too much for them to care for, she and her husband moved to Gray. Susan loved to travel, weed her gardens, knit, read and do jigsaw puzzles, the bigger the better, and, most importantly, spend time with her family. While not particularly athletic herself, she enjoyed watching her beloved Red Sox, Bruins and Patriots, if not in person, then on television.
In addition to her parents, Susan was predeceased by her aunts, Barbara Dennison and Helen Marlee Miller; and uncle, Joel Miller.
In addition to her husband of nearly 60 years, Susan is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Wilson and her husband, Douglas, of Casco; sons, Frederick Harmon of Gray and Steven Harmon and his wife, Lindsay, of Hubbardston, Mass.; five grandchildren, Morgan Wilbur and her husband, Alexander, of Casco, Trinity Harmon of Gray, Colin, Adelaide and Sawyer Harmon, all of Hubbardston, Mass.; and two great-grandchildren, Edward and Eli Wilbur, both of Casco.
The family thanks the caregivers of Home Instead, HarborChase of South Portland and Northern Light Home Care and Hospice for the loving care she received while battling her illness.
A memorial service will be held at St. Ann’s Episcopal Church, 40 Windham Center Road, Windham on Wednesday, June 28, at 11 a.m., with Reverend Tim Higgins officiating. Interment will be held immediately following at St. Ann’s Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Susan’s name to St. Ann’s Memorial Garden, PO Box 911, Windham, ME 04062, or to a charity of one’s choice.