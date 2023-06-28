Obituaries

ROCKLAND — Susan Sharon Flaherty, 76, went to be with her Lord on June 21, 2023. She left this life with her son James holding one hand and her sister Jeanne holding the other

Born in Rockland on Jan. 26, 1947, Susan was the daughter of Ypres and Ruth Foley. She graduated from Warren High School in 1965. Sue went on to marry the love of her life, Terry, on Jan. 23, 1966, in Warren. Together they had three sons.

Recommended for you