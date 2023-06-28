ROCKLAND — Susan Sharon Flaherty, 76, went to be with her Lord on June 21, 2023. She left this life with her son James holding one hand and her sister Jeanne holding the other
Born in Rockland on Jan. 26, 1947, Susan was the daughter of Ypres and Ruth Foley. She graduated from Warren High School in 1965. Sue went on to marry the love of her life, Terry, on Jan. 23, 1966, in Warren. Together they had three sons.
From an early age, Sue loved singing. She performed in many shows at the Congregational Church in Warren. She even sang in Billy Graham’s choir. Just a few weeks before her passing, she sang one last time for her extended family at Littlefield Baptist Church and had a wonderful day with friends and family. In her later years she began making crafts and became very talented at making Barbie furniture and Christmas decorations.
Sue was predeceased by her husband, Terry; her older sister, Marcia; and her grandson, Cody. She is survived by her sister, Jeanne of Thomaston, who will miss her greatly but will see her again; three sons, Shawn and his wife Antoinette of Colorado, Timothy and his wife Stephanie of Waldoboro and James of Thomaston; her grandchildren Chase, Nicki, Alyssa, Rachel, Alexandria and Steven; a great-granddaughter, Cheyenne; her nieces, Kristina and Lori; and a nephew, Dale.
A service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland. For those unable to attend in person, Sue’s service will be webcast on her Book of Memories and can be seen by clicking on the “Photos and Videos” tab, and then on the “Watch Webcast” link.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pen Bay Christian School, 1 Waldo Ave., Rockland, Maine 04841.
To share a memory or condolence with Sue’s family, please visit their Book of Memories at bchfh.com.