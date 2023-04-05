Obituaries

CAMDEN — Steven D. Smith, 93, a resident of the Quarry Hill retirement community in Camden, died on March 30, 2023, at his home.

Born in Englewood, N.J., on April 1, 1929, he was the son of Clarence Albert and Helen (Dwight) Smith, and grew up in Bergenfield, N.J. and graduated from Bergenfield High School in 1946. In 1950, Steven received a bachelor’s mechanical engineering degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y., and received his master’s degree of science with a major in technical writing from Rensselaer in 1958. From 1951 to 1953, Steven served in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Fort Belvoir, Va.

