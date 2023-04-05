CAMDEN — Steven D. Smith, 93, a resident of the Quarry Hill retirement community in Camden, died on March 30, 2023, at his home.
Born in Englewood, N.J., on April 1, 1929, he was the son of Clarence Albert and Helen (Dwight) Smith, and grew up in Bergenfield, N.J. and graduated from Bergenfield High School in 1946. In 1950, Steven received a bachelor’s mechanical engineering degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y., and received his master’s degree of science with a major in technical writing from Rensselaer in 1958. From 1951 to 1953, Steven served in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Fort Belvoir, Va.
Steven was a test engineer for Worthington Corporation, Harrison, N.J. (1950-1951), an application engineer and instruction book writer for American Locomotive Company, Schenectady, N.Y. (1953-1960); an industrial advertising writer and account executive for Winard Advertising, Pittsfield, Mass. (1961-1983); and a freelance industrial advertising writer and technical translator from German to English (1983 -1990) when he retired.
Steven and the former Eva Marlies Uellenberg were married in Albany, N.Y. on February 15, 1969. They resided in Pittsfield for three years and Richmond, Mass. for 32 years, before moving to the Quarry Hill retirement community in Camden in October 2004.
He greatly enjoyed downhill skiing, and after retirement was a season ticket holder for many years at Jiminy Peak Ski Resort in Hancock, Mass. and at the Camden Snow Bowl. From age two onward, he was fascinated with steam locomotives, and after coming to Camden served as a volunteer at the Wiscasset, Waterville and Farmington Railway Museum in Alna, especially enjoying the museum’s antique steam locomotives.
He is survived by his wife, Eva Smith, of Camden. Private interment will be held at the convenience of the family.