Obituaries

ROCKLAND — Stephen Gary Jordan, 71, of Rockland passed away at his home on June 17, 2023. Stephen was born on Nov. 15, 1951, in Portland, to parents James Francis and Blanche Hortense (Marion) Jordan.

Stephen attended Westbrook High School. He then earned a bachelor’s degree in geology and a certificate from the College of Engineering from Memphis State University in 1974. He continued his educational pursuit by earning a master of science from Purdue University in 1976.

