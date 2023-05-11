WARREN — On Sunday, May 7, Sheryl “Sherry” Ladd passed away at the Sussman House in Rockport with her loving family by her side. Sherry, born Jan. 24, 1947, the daughter of Mary (Hendrick) Dearborn and Mayland Barton, grew up in Camden, graduating from Camden-Rockport High School.
Sherry worked at Tibbets Industries in Camden for many years alongside her mother and developed many friendships. She co-operated Wilson’s Market with her former husband, which later became Bob’s Variety. She welcomed customers with a smile and knew them all by name. She spent over a decade at Rockland Leathers where she met her friend Rodney. Her last occupation before retirement was at Michael Good Designs, where she worked with handmade jewelry for over 20 years and was considered part of the family. She had many side gigs as well, including cleaning houses, making wreaths at Christmas time and selling Avon. Many know her as “the Avon Lady” and enjoyed seeing her coming. She would stop for a visit and share a story with her customers who became friends.
Sherry met the love of her life, Robert Ladd in 1990 and they later married. They shared the same passion for Harley Davidsons and at one point he taught her to ride her own. They were both members of the United Bikers of Maine and organized poker runs, benefits and Christmas parties for children. They also shared the love of dancing, living life to the fullest and being around their friends.
The company of others brought her joy. Sherry was a member of the Red Hat Society and would get gussied up in her hats to go to lunch or on an adventure with the ladies. She enjoyed volunteering at the Warren Food Pantry and attending the Second Congregational Church in Warren.
Most importantly to Sherry was her family. Her home was the hub for her grandkids, their siblings’ friends and cousins. She was “Grammie Sherry” to all. She had a way of making each child who entered her life to feel special whether it was making Christmas cookies, carving pumpkins, dropping by with a favorite snack or having an Easter egg hunt. She organized an annual trip to Funtown; although she did not ride the rides, she did it to watch the happiness on her grandchildren’s faces.
Her mission in life was to make others happy by giving. She worried about everyone she loved and made sure they had what they needed. Even when her health was declining, she never wanted us to fuss over her and when asked as how she was her response was, “I’m fine” and she would turn the subject around asking how everyone else was. Her eyes saw life in such a positive manner, always finding the good in things and people and she felt very fortunate for the love and friendships she had. She was someone we all counted on and learned from.
Sherry was predeceased by her husband Robert Ladd; son Daniel Harriman and his wife Catherine Harriman; and brother-in-law Thomas Cockcroft. She is survived by her mother, Mary Dearborn; son, Dennis Harriman and partner Marian Chioffi; daughter, Liane Wilson and partner Erik Waterman; sister, Becky Cockcroft; brother, David and Robin Barton; sister, Andrea and Rob Lovell; grandchildren, Morgan Dalfonso, Taryn Demuth (Brad), Jeremy Thompson, Amanda Peters, Jessie Dorr (Lonnie), Teisha Harriman, Makayla Harriman, Daniel (Alisha) Harriman, Emily Knutson and Brianna Knutson; soon to be 10 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and many others who proudly called her “Grammie Sherry;” as well as lifelong friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bread for the Journey - Warren Food Pantry, PO Box 294, Warren, ME, 04864.
Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, visit their Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.