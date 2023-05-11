Obituaries

WARREN — On Sunday, May 7, Sheryl “Sherry” Ladd passed away at the Sussman House in Rockport with her loving family by her side. Sherry, born Jan. 24, 1947, the daughter of Mary (Hendrick) Dearborn and Mayland Barton, grew up in Camden, graduating from Camden-Rockport High School.

Sherry worked at Tibbets Industries in Camden for many years alongside her mother and developed many friendships. She co-operated Wilson’s Market with her former husband, which later became Bob’s Variety. She welcomed customers with a smile and knew them all by name. She spent over a decade at Rockland Leathers where she met her friend Rodney. Her last occupation before retirement was at Michael Good Designs, where she worked with handmade jewelry for over 20 years and was considered part of the family. She had many side gigs as well, including cleaning houses, making wreaths at Christmas time and selling Avon. Many know her as “the Avon Lady” and enjoyed seeing her coming. She would stop for a visit and share a story with her customers who became friends.

