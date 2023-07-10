Obituaries

THOMASTON — The world lost a dearly loved mother, a cherished wife, a doting grammy and a passionate teacher in the early evening of Wednesday, June 28, 2023, when Sandra C. Thompson succumbed to a courageous battle with dementia passing peacefully at home.

Sandra was born on Aug. 18, 1943, in Fairfield, Conn. to Alexander and Helen Czubik. She met her only love Leonard “Tommy” Thompson at a grade school cotillion. They were high school sweethearts and married in 1965 after both graduated from college, Sandra from the University of South Florida and Tommy from the University of Tampa. Forever soulmates, they lived in Florida where their two children were born and relocated their family several times residing in Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas and Rhode Island. When their children were grown, Sandra and Leonard moved one last time to the “family farm” in Maine.

