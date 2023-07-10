THOMASTON — The world lost a dearly loved mother, a cherished wife, a doting grammy and a passionate teacher in the early evening of Wednesday, June 28, 2023, when Sandra C. Thompson succumbed to a courageous battle with dementia passing peacefully at home.
Sandra was born on Aug. 18, 1943, in Fairfield, Conn. to Alexander and Helen Czubik. She met her only love Leonard “Tommy” Thompson at a grade school cotillion. They were high school sweethearts and married in 1965 after both graduated from college, Sandra from the University of South Florida and Tommy from the University of Tampa. Forever soulmates, they lived in Florida where their two children were born and relocated their family several times residing in Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas and Rhode Island. When their children were grown, Sandra and Leonard moved one last time to the “family farm” in Maine.
Sandra was the proud mother of two daughters and the adoring wife and best friend to her husband. She was a passionate educator, an English teacher, who made a difference to many. She taught poetry. She directed school plays, coached cheerleading and danced. She engaged students in the lost art of grammar and made learning the classics like Shakespeare fun. Most importantly, she believed in her students, helping them recognize their unique potential and encouraging them to persevere no matter what. She worked tirelessly to help anyone achieve their version of success.
Those blessed to have been in Mrs. Thompson’s English class know the power of a deliberately tossed dictionary and the fear of the stern “evil-eye look.” Those blessed to have been around Mrs. Thompson outside the classroom know the power of fiercely fighting for what you believe in and those you love. Sandra personified never backing down most notably in her valiant battle and triumph over stage four breast cancer.
After retiring from education, Sandra enjoyed being at home on “the Farm” with her husband. Together they grew impressive vegetables and the most beautiful flowers. She meticulously cut walking paths into acres of farm fields and loved going on long walks among the wildflowers. She adored her family, always having a purse full of photos to share, especially of her granddaughter, and attending every big and little event until she no longer could.
“Mom, our hearts are broken. We miss your guidance, your support, your comforting voice, and your selfless presence in all our good and not so good times. You will forever be our Sunshine. The sky is a little more sparkly tonight. When we look up and see your star shining, we will feel your strength, hear you tell us, ‘The sun will come out tomorrow,’ and we will ‘think happy thoughts’ while whispering, ‘We Love You More.’”
Sandra leaves behind her husband, Leonard J. Thompson Jr.; her two daughters, Laura J. Thompson and Katrina H. Thompson-Burnett; her son-in-law, Kenneth R. Burnett; her granddaughter, Katarina J. Burnett; her rescue dog, Chester; and her two grand-dogs, Buddha and Remy.
Sandra never enjoyed being the center of attention. A private celebration of her life will take place with her immediate family. The family encourages donations to your local Alzheimer’s and dementia society to help fight the battle that no one currently wins.
“When she shall die, take her and cut her out into little stars, and she will make the face of heaven so fine that all the world will be in love with the night.” - William Shakespeare, “Romeo and Juliet.”