Obituaries

SOUTH THOMASTON — Samuel David Hamalainen passed away due to stomach cancer and went to be with his Lord on the evening of Aug. 14, 2023, at the Sussman House in Rockport. Sam was 48.

Sam was born Aug. 14, 1975, to David K. Hamalainen and Rebecca J. Wood, and grew up in Midcoast Maine, attending St. George Elementary School, later graduating from Rockland District High School in 1993. Sam was an avid golfer and could often be found practicing at many clubs and courses in the region. His love of professional golf led him to attend the Golf Academy of the South in Orlando, Fla., where he studied golf complex management.

