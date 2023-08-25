SOUTH THOMASTON — Samuel David Hamalainen passed away due to stomach cancer and went to be with his Lord on the evening of Aug. 14, 2023, at the Sussman House in Rockport. Sam was 48.
Sam was born Aug. 14, 1975, to David K. Hamalainen and Rebecca J. Wood, and grew up in Midcoast Maine, attending St. George Elementary School, later graduating from Rockland District High School in 1993. Sam was an avid golfer and could often be found practicing at many clubs and courses in the region. His love of professional golf led him to attend the Golf Academy of the South in Orlando, Fla., where he studied golf complex management.
Sam was preceded in death by his sister, Sarah Hamalainen. He is survived by his daughters, Maya and Mallory Hamalainen; parents, David (Arcy) Hamalainen and Rebecca (George) Wood; and his siblings, Simon (Michelle) Hamalainen and Ginger (Bowie) Poag.
Sam will always be remembered for his kindness, his gentle soul and spirit, his humor and his abiding faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. Sam always had a smile to share with others, and enjoyed spending time listening to music, and talking with his family and friends. Above all, Sam loved his daughters, Maya and Mallory, with all of his heart. He will be deeply missed by his family, his friends and his community.
Sam’s family has chosen to remember his life privately. To share a memory or condolence with them, please visit their Book of Memories at bchfh.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter and Hutchins Funeral Home, Rockland.