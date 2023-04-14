Obituaries

PORT CLYDE — Sally (Lothrop) Murdock MacVane passed away after a period of declining health on April 7, 2023, at her home in Port Clyde with her beloved husband Bruce by her side.

Sally was born in Boston on Jan. 6, 1935 to Gilbert (Gil) and Ruth (Sawtelle) Lothrop and grew up in Reading, Mass. She graduated from Reading Memorial High School and completed her freshman year at Westbrook Junior College in Westbrook, Maine. She married her high school sweetheart George (Buddy) Murdock on Feb. 6, 1954. Together they had four children, Kim, Katy, John and Daniel.

Recommended for you