ROCKLAND — Ruth Barlow Stevens, 85, died with her son Wayne Hooper and son-in-law David Hooper by her side at the Sussman House in Rockport, as the sun was rising Friday morning, Feb. 3, 2023. Her daughter Heidi stayed with her during the day.
Born in Thomaston, Aug. 18, 1937, she was the daughter of Wendell E. and Ruth Cory Barlow.
Other than her parents, Ruth was predeceased by her husband Peter.
She had three biological children, Tony, Wayne and Heidi. After marrying Peter Stevens, she gained five children. Peter died young at the age of 53. The couple were “Pete and Repeat.”
After meeting Leroy Peasley, Ruth gained more children. Ruth and Roy played music and sang at several churches and nursing homes. They started the Flags on Main Street.
Ruth was very close with her granddaughter Freedom Hamlin, who died in 2020. She loved her three kids (Freedom’s kids), and the youngest two, Lux and Xavier, used to help Heidi care for their great-grandmother.
Michelle Knowlton was her caregiver for years and she loved her so much.
Ruth so loved and looked forward to the frequent visits of many friends.
No services will be held.
Memorial donations may be made to Pope Memorial Humane Society of Knox County, P.O. Box 1294, Rockland, ME 04841, which is Ruth’s dearest great-grandson Xavier’s favorite place to donate.
