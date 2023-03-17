Obituaries

ROCKLAND — Ruth Barlow Stevens, 85, died with her son Wayne Hooper and son-in-law David Hooper by her side at the Sussman House in Rockport, as the sun was rising Friday morning, Feb. 3, 2023. Her daughter Heidi stayed with her during the day.

Born in Thomaston, Aug. 18, 1937, she was the daughter of Wendell E. and Ruth Cory Barlow.

