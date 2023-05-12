Obituaries

ROCKLAND — A graveside service for Ruth E. Batty, 92, who passed away on Feb. 17, 2023, will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, May 26, 2023, at Ocean View Cemetery, Spruce Head Road, South Thomaston.

Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland.

