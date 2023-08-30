Obituaries

WHITEFIELD — Ronald Ross Kenoyer passed away peacefully on Aug. 16, 2023, at the Togus VA Medical Center, with his loving wife of 61 years, Pam, by his side.

Ron was born on July 7, 1943, in Rockland, Maine. He was the son of Winfred and Muriel (Cunningham) Kenoyer. Ron attended schools in Union, East Machias, and Mexico, Maine, where he graduated from high school in 1961. He went on to the University of Maine Orono in the college of education where he completed a degree in 1965.

