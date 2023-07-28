HOPE — Ronald M. Wright, 76, of Hope, passed away after a period of declining health at Maine Medical Center in Portland on July 19, 2023.
Ronnie was predeceased by his parents Robert and Margaret (Kitching) Wright of Hope.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, (Agnes) Dottie (Bissell) Wright of Hope; daughters, Lisa Booth and husband Joseph of Waterboro, Mary Pilecki and husband, Joseph of North Berwick and Marie Hogue and husband, Laurence of Kennebunk; six grandchildren, Sequoia Shirley and husband Derek, Amanda Pilecki and fiancé Tony Bambara, Joseph Pilecki III, Robert Pilecki, Emily Hogue and Jessica Hogue; and great-grandson Hazel Shirley.
Also surviving are his sisters, Terry Mitchell and husband Clair of Appleton and Gerry Wright of Hope; brother, Dennis Wright and wife Sandra of Hope and Robert Wright Jr. of Hope; sisters-in-law, Linda Bissell of Knox and Elaine Bissell of Stockton Springs; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Ronnie accepted his retirement from Pratt Whitney after nearly 30 years of employment, bringing him back home to Hope. His golden years were spent woodworking and volunteering at the Hope Volunteer Fire Department, and reconnecting with many friends and family in the area.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 2, at the Hope Community Bible Church, 16 Church St., in Hope, followed by a reception at the Hope Fire Department.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Hope Fire Department or Hope Community Bible Church in Ronnie’s memory.
Condolences may be shared at longfuneralhomecamden.com. Arrangements are with the Long Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 9 Mountain St., Camden.