Ronald Kresge

ROCKLAND — Ronald L. Kresge, 77, died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Sussman House in Rockport.

Born March 23, 1945, in Bethlehem, Pa., he was the son of Vincent Kresge and Bettie Hall Farrell. Educated in Pennsylvania, he was a 1963 graduate of Liberty High School. Following graduation, Ron attended Kutztown State College, earning a bachelor’s degree in 1967 and later a master’s degree in German in 1970.

