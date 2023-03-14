Ronald Kresge

ROCKLAND — Ronald L. Kresge, 77, died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Sussman House in Rockport.
Born March 23, 1945, in Bethlehem, Pa., he was the son of Vincent Kresge and Bettie Hall Farrell. Educated in Pennsylvania, he was a 1963 graduate of Liberty High School. Following graduation, Ron attended Kutztown State College, earning a bachelor’s degree in 1967 and later a master’s degree in German in 1970.
Before he began his career, Ron met the love of his life, Frances “Fran” Burkhart, and the pair were married on Nov. 22, 1969. Together they resided in Pennsylvania, and Ron began his teaching career. For over 27 years he taught German at Northampton High School.
Taking an early retirement, Ron and Fran moved to Maine where they owned and operated the Thomas Pitcher House Bed and Breakfast in Belfast. They hosted guests for nearly 10 years before selling the house and moving to Rockland, where they have since resided.
Throughout his life, Ron enjoyed traveling and taking many trips with his wife. He was an avid reader with a vast collection of books. Music was always a passion of his, and he enjoyed classical music and was a talented singer since high school, through college and even in the choir at church. He was an active member of the Nativity Lutheran Church in Rockport, where he previously served on the Church Council.
He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Predeceased by his father Vincent Kresge; his mother Bettie Farrell; and sister Carole Kresge; Ron is survived by his wife Frances Kresge of Rockland; his siblings, Diane Lance and Brian Kresge and his wife Donna, all of Allentown, Pa.; his nieces and nephew, Stephanie Kresge of Easton, Pa., Mitchell Kresge of Norwood, Pa. and Kiley Kresge of Allentown, Pa.; and his brother-in-law Kenneth Burkhart of Allentown, Pa.
A celebration of Ron’s life will be announced in the spring when the flowers that he loved so much are in bloom.
Contributions, in lieu of flowers to Nativity Lutheran Church 179 Old County Road, Rockport, ME 04856
Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland.
To share a memory or condolence with the Kresge family, please visit their Book of Memories at bchfh.com.