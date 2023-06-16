Obituaries

UNION — It is with a great deal of sadness that we announce the death of Roger Gervaise Reuillard, 85, of Union, who passed away on May 20, 2023, at the Sussman House in Rockport.

Roger is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joanne, and their four children, Mark, Maria, Gregory and Derek Reuillard; their spouses; and his 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

