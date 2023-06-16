Roger Reuillard Jun 16, 2023 38 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Roger Reuillard Obituaries Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save UNION — It is with a great deal of sadness that we announce the death of Roger Gervaise Reuillard, 85, of Union, who passed away on May 20, 2023, at the Sussman House in Rockport.Roger is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joanne, and their four children, Mark, Maria, Gregory and Derek Reuillard; their spouses; and his 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.Roger was predeceased by his parents Camille and Mercedes and his brother Serge, all of Buffalo, N.Y.A most cherished husband, father and grandfather and a talented fine artist and craftsman, Roger will be greatly missed by his family and friends.A celebration of life will be held later this year.Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at DirectCremationofMaine.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Recent Death Notices Marc Dickinson service notice James Barstow notice Ernest F. Littlefield service notice Cindy-Lee Robinson notice Robert Jordan service notice Pam Ober Sally Balsley service notice Frank Solari service notice Ann Montgomery notice Karen Sprowl notice View Death Notices E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Digital Edition Camden Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.