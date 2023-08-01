ROCKPORT — Robert George McKearney, lovingly known as Tom, passed away on July 6, 2023, at his home in Rockport, after a brief struggle with cancer. Tom was a devoted husband, a loving father, a loyal friend and an avid outdoorsman.
Tom was born on June 7, 1945, in Groveton, N.H., to Clarence A. "Bud" McKearney and Mary L. (Rancloes) McKearney. He grew up in Groveton alongside his sisters Linda and Shirley. Tom served in the U.S. Army with the 101st Airborne Division and then graduated from the University of New Hampshire with a degree in forestry.
Shortly after leaving the Army, he met and married his first wife, Peggy (Fannon) McKearney. They had two children together, Molly and Tom.
In 1975, Tom married Diane (Meserve) McKearney and adopted her son Chris. Tom and Diane shared many cherished years until her untimely passing in 2003.
In 2006, he married his current wife, Judith (Burchill) McKearney. She stood by his side, providing love, comfort and unwavering support for the remainder of his life.
Early in his career, while working as a land surveyor, Tom helped lay out the trails for a new ski area at Bretton Woods in New Hampshire, which led to an interest in the ski industry. He proceeded to work in that industry for most of the rest of his career.
Having moved to Maine in the early 1980s, he worked for the town of Camden’s Parks and Recreation Department, running the Camden Snow Bowl for many years. Tom loved to hunt, fish and enjoy a nice campfire in his log cabin.
Tom is survived by his wife, Judith McKearney, of Rockport; daughter, Molly McKearney, of Sparks, Md.; sons, Tom McKearney, of Phoenix, Md. and Chris McKearney, of Thomaston and Winter Park, Colo.; sister, Shirley Moyer of Denver, Penn.; grandchildren, Shaila McKearney, of Windsor, Penn. and Thomas McKearney Staples, of Vassalboro; great-grandchildren, Alana Adara McKearney and Reese Willow McKearney; and many loving nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his second wife, Diane McKearney (d. 2003); his first wife Peggy McKearney (d. 2020); his parents, Bud and Mary; and his sister; Linda Jewell.
Tom's family has chosen to remember him privately, honoring his memory in their hearts. He will be laid to rest in the McKearney family plot in the Rockville Cemetery in Rockport.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, 78 Main St., Thomaston.