Obituaries

ROCKPORT — Robert George McKearney, lovingly known as Tom, passed away on July 6, 2023, at his home in Rockport, after a brief struggle with cancer. Tom was a devoted husband, a loving father, a loyal friend and an avid outdoorsman.

Tom was born on June 7, 1945, in Groveton, N.H., to Clarence A. "Bud" McKearney and Mary L. (Rancloes) McKearney. He grew up in Groveton alongside his sisters Linda and Shirley. Tom served in the U.S. Army with the 101st Airborne Division and then graduated from the University of New Hampshire with a degree in forestry.

