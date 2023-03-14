BUCKSPORT — On Feb. 14, 2023, Robert (Bob) M. Payson, 69, of Bucksport, passed away following a short illness. Bob was born May 13, 1953, in Rockland. At a young age he moved to South Portland. He graduated from South Portland High School and then enlisted in the Air Force. After leaving the Air Force, he attended the Eastport Boat Building School. After graduation he moved to East Orland and resided there for many years.
Bob was an outstanding finish carpenter, much of his beautiful work can be seen in Castine. His gifted hands could build or fix anything. He had a huge passion for nature and the outdoors, and enjoyed sharing tales about his fishing trips spent with Eddie and the guys! He also enjoyed lobstering with his dad. He loved teaching outdoor activities to his grandchildren.
Bob was known for his quick wit, generosity, his entertaining stories, the history channel, his “nine” lives, his tall, dark and handsome good looks, strong values, but most of all, his beautiful heart. Bob adored his daughters Molly and Nhare and bragged about them often!
Although he didn’t have a church home, he had faith and loved the Lord. He faced many significant challenges throughout his life. He had a major stroke in 2017 and suffered from several disabilities. He persevered in spite of these difficulties. After six years, he finally obtained his driver’s license, demonstrating his inner strength and dedication.
Bob was predeceased by his parents Albert and Audrey Payson; his loving wife Diana Payson; his grandparents; and many aunts and uncles. He is now reunited with his loving family. Surviving family members include his daughters Nhare Payson and Molly Warren; his sister Janet Kemberling; grandchildren Samuel, Nevaeh, Ryker and Oneila; as well as many beloved cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and dear friends.
A celebration of Robert’s life will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at the Rockland Congregational Church, 180 Limerock St.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert’s name to St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland. To share a memory or condolence with Robert’s family, please visit their Book of Memories at bchfh.com; for those unable to attend the service in person, a recording will be uploaded to this site at a later date.