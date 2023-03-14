Obituaries

BUCKSPORT — On Feb. 14, 2023, Robert (Bob) M. Payson, 69, of Bucksport, passed away following a short illness. Bob was born May 13, 1953, in Rockland. At a young age he moved to South Portland. He graduated from South Portland High School and then enlisted in the Air Force. After leaving the Air Force, he attended the Eastport Boat Building School. After graduation he moved to East Orland and resided there for many years.

Bob was an outstanding finish carpenter, much of his beautiful work can be seen in Castine. His gifted hands could build or fix anything. He had a huge passion for nature and the outdoors, and enjoyed sharing tales about his fishing trips spent with Eddie and the guys! He also enjoyed lobstering with his dad. He loved teaching outdoor activities to his grandchildren.

