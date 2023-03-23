VASSALBORO — Robert Wyman Jordan, lovingly known as Bob, Bobby and “Hippie,” passed away on March 3, 2023, at his home in Vassalboro with his fiancé Elise Marshall and her daughter Shelby by his side, along with one of his wonderful hospice nurses, Cindy.
Bobby drove trucks his entire life, working for various companies, and loved every minute of it. One of his greatest loves was his dog Bristol. He never liked big, hairy or drooly, but this dog won his heart in more ways than one. They had a relationship like no other. Then Oscar the cat came into the household. He would always sleep with Bobby, especially his last few months. He was always there for him, and they sure miss him.
Every year Bobby loved going to truck shows in Owls Head. He enjoyed taking one of his favorite little guys with him so they could catch up with all of his truck buddies and look at the shiny trucks. He looked forward to Sunday morning breakfast with his truck friends, AKA "The Breakfast Crew." One could only imagine the stories that were told.
Bobby was predeceased by his parents, Stanley and Stella (Sisk) Jordan; his sister Peggy Jordan; and his son Michael Jordan.
He is survived by his fiancé Elise Marshall of Camden; her three children, Joshua and his wife Ali Marshall of Aspen, Colo. and their children Max and Molly, Aron Marshall and his girlfriend Kara LeGage and her daughter Hayden of Camden and Shelby Marshall and her boyfriend Shane Otis of Searsmont; his stepson Kyle and his wife Tanya and their twins, Caleb and Charlotte, of Greene; his brother Clayton Jordan and wife Beth, of Whitefield; his sister Stephanie Jordan; his granddaughter Samantha Mathis; his grandson Aaron Jordan; his nieces Jennifer Johnson and Tammy Polakowksi; and a special friend, Carolyn "Peachie" Marshall of Camden.
Many thanks to all of our friends and family who helped through this difficult journey. I don’t know what we would have done without all of you. The visits and phone calls meant a lot. Also, thank you to Dr. Tom Bartol. The kindness you showed to Bobby was more than one could have asked for. To Beacon Hospice, you were our rock. Your gentle ways and kindness were greatly appreciated. Direct Cremation, thank you for being so professional and caring.
There will be a truck parade and a celebration of life announced at a later time. Memories and condolence may be shared at directcremationofmaine.com.