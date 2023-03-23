Obituaries

VASSALBORO — Robert Wyman Jordan, lovingly known as Bob, Bobby and “Hippie,” passed away on March 3, 2023, at his home in Vassalboro with his fiancé Elise Marshall and her daughter Shelby by his side, along with one of his wonderful hospice nurses, Cindy.

Bobby drove trucks his entire life, working for various companies, and loved every minute of it. One of his greatest loves was his dog Bristol. He never liked big, hairy or drooly, but this dog won his heart in more ways than one. They had a relationship like no other. Then Oscar the cat came into the household. He would always sleep with Bobby, especially his last few months. He was always there for him, and they sure miss him.

