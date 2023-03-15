CAMDEN — On the day of March 9, 2023, Robert A. Huckle passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side. Bob was born to Beverly and Vincent Huckle on June 30, 1939, in Potsdam, N.Y. He proudly served in the US Army and graduated from Gaston College in North Carolina.
He married his first wife in 1963 and had four children. He later married the love of his life, Becky Huckle, in 1981, and remained her loyal husband until his passing.
Bob will be remembered for his kindness, humor and his profound interest and curiosity in others. He had an uncanny ability to make people feel good by being an intent listener and remembering every small detail about other peoples’ lives.
He was a natural born explorer and never let fear get in the way of new opportunities and experiences, of which he had many in his lifetime.
Bob could turn just about any mundane experience into something fun, and he loved to share that fun with others.
He was a gifted athlete and he was happiest with a ball in his hand. From minor league baseball camp in his youth to playing ball with his grandchildren, he was always inventing new ways to have fun.
Bob could add numbers faster in his head than a calculator. It never failed to astound those around him.
He was loyal and supportive of his family, and family was the most important thing in Bob’s life.
Bob is survived by his wife Becky; his sister Jean New; his sons Robert Huckle Jr and his wife Terri, John Huckle and wife Amy and Joseph Huckle; daughter Laura Peterson and husband Corey; his stepchildren Sarah Demer and James Demer and his wife Sara; his beloved grandchildren Shane, Lindsey, Jenna, Leslie, Taylor, Ashley, Ava, Tucker, Morgan, Brooke, Kaitlin, Nora, Amelia and Luke; five great-grandchildren; and his much loved niece Shelby Dunn and nephew Bill Massey.
Bob’s family will remember his life privately and he will be laid to rest in the summer at Seaview Cemetery in Rockport. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1 Bowdoin Mill Island, Suite 300, Topsham, ME 04086; The Alzheimer’s Association, 383 U.S. Route One, Suite 2C, Scarborough, ME 04074; or the Travis Mills Foundation, 647 Castle Island Road, Mt. Vernon, ME 04352.
Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland. To share a memory or condolence with Bob’s family, please visit their Book of Memories at bchfh.com.