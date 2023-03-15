Obituaries

Robert Huckle

CAMDEN — On the day of March 9, 2023, Robert A. Huckle passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side. Bob was born to Beverly and Vincent Huckle on June 30, 1939, in Potsdam, N.Y. He proudly served in the US Army and graduated from Gaston College in North Carolina.

He married his first wife in 1963 and had four children. He later married the love of his life, Becky Huckle, in 1981, and remained her loyal husband until his passing.

