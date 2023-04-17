Obituaries

ROCKPORT — Dr. Robert Dreher passed away on March 16, 2023, in Rockport. Born in Allentown, Penn. on May 2, 1939, he was the son of Dr. Robert H. and Elizabeth Dreher. He married Ruth Lilly, his high school sweetheart, and they had three sons, R. Craig, Russell and Christopher.

Bob grew up in Wind Gap, Penn. and was a graduate of Pen Argyl High School in 1957. As a teen, he earned his Eagle Scout and spent his summers as a camp counselor; he became waterfront director at BSA Camp Weygadt while he was in college. In 1961 he graduated from Muhlenberg College where he studied pre-med as well as ornithology and German. After college, he studied medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. During his years in college and medical school, he pursued his interest in history by participating in many reenactments of Civil War battles.

