Obituaries

NEWCASTLE — Robert Cain, 84, of Newcastle, passed away unexpectedly at home on the evening of March 19, 2023.

Bob was born in Camden, Maine on July 3, 1938. He was the son of Robert and Ethel Hall Cain. He grew up in Camden and attended Camden High School. In 1960, he graduated from the University of Maine in Orono. While in college, he married Mary Dean, and raised five children.

Tags

Recommended for you