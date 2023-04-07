CAMDEN — Robert Alton Brawn, 72, went to be with the Lord on March 9, 2023, following a brief illness. He was residing in the loving care of very special people at Rosewood Cottage in Damariscotta.
Robert was born in Rumford on April 29, 1950, the second of three sons of William S. and Shirley C. Brawn. Surviving are his two brothers, W. Preston Brawn of Bradenton, Fla. and Jeffrey F. Brawn and his wife, Robin Y. of Lincolnville; four nephews, Charles P. Brawn and his partner, Hilary Manning, Michael W. Brawn and his wife, Lesley, Ryan A. Brawn and his wife, Kristin and Tristan
Y. Brawn and his wife, Shelly; sister-in-law, Linda Curtis Brawn of Thomaston; as well as several grand nieces and nephews. Robert has been fortunate to have regular family contact with Marney Holmes of Camden, grand-nephew Nicholas, and grand-nieces Emelia and Jozi; and extended family members, Rick and Karen Flood and their family of Belfast.
From 1956-1969, Robert attended the Bancroft School of Haddonfield, N.J. and Owls Head, where he was lovingly supported by many providers and staff. He lived at Noyes boarding home in South Portland from 1969-1971 and Seven Elms in Washington from 1971-1985. Robert then resided at Marsh Road Group Home in Belfast from 1986-2016, with so many wonderful providers and caregivers who truly felt Robert in their hearts. In 2016, he transitioned to Burns group home in Warren until 2022; then moved to his forever home in Damariscotta.
While there is a risk of leaving someone out, the family wishes to express their deep gratitude to the many, many people who have supported Robert at his various locations and stages of his life: Kathy York, Al Dreisbach, Veronica Cook, Beverly Pattershall, Terry and Scott Bowen, Anna and Mark Nickerson, Steve Jacobs (aka “The Ol’ Geezer”), Jane Brown, Richard Huffman (Dunkin Donuts), Sonja Burns, Stephanie and Zac Aiken, Tonya Thibodeau, Vivian Shannon, Michelle Bodman and Mary Genthner. For anyone not mentioned, please accept our humble apology, and know your love and care for Robert has been most appreciated.
It was at MRGH that Robert met Rick Flood who, with his wife Karon and their children, welcomed Robert into their home and lives, truly becoming extended family for Robert. Robert had many activities provided for him through Belfast Industries. These included community-based experiences where Robert became quite well-known in Belfast. He was quick to extend his hand to most anyone, with an “…I know you…” (even if he didn’t) and was most often warmly received by many. Frequently, when dining out with Robert (one of his favorite social activities), other patrons would come to his table recognizing Robert and engage with him and those of his “party.” Truly, Robert was a “man about town” in Belfast.
Each relocation in Robert’s life, while often seeming like a potential difficult transition, always had many hidden benefits as if God was always looking out for him. Having been predeceased by his parents and aunts, uncles and grandparents, Robert was fortunate to have an army of angels watching over him. Most significant in these was Robert’s Aunt Goldie, who he insisted telling many stories to about all of the relationships in his life. While in Belfast, Robert met Anna, another differently-abled adult who he met through his activities at Belfast Industries. Anna and her mother, Carolyn, will always hold a special place in Robert’s heart as they enjoyed each other’s company and loved to share a lunch out occasionally. Sonja Burns of Warren, who was one of Robert’s “mothers,” helped to facilitate these lunches for Robert and Anna, even after he left her home/care.
When Preston and Jeff look back at the life they have had with their special brother, they recall many fond memories: from the Sunday family picnics on the salt water beaches in Owls Head; to the annual trips back and forth to New Jersey for Robert’s home Christmas visit with family; to the too-many-to count fun times at the French summer cottage on Coleman Pond, with Robert’s great-uncle Alton and great-aunt Clara. Later in life as Robert transitioned through his various stages, the brothers recognized what a blessing Robert had been.
A service will be announced and private family interment will be held in the French Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Coastal Opportunities, 35 Limerock St., Camden, ME 04843.
Condolences may be shared at longfuneralhomecamden.com. Arrangements are with the Long Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 9 Mountain St., Camden.