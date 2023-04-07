Obituaries

CAMDEN — Robert Alton Brawn, 72, went to be with the Lord on March 9, 2023, following a brief illness. He was residing in the loving care of very special people at Rosewood Cottage in Damariscotta.

Robert was born in Rumford on April 29, 1950, the second of three sons of William S. and Shirley C. Brawn. Surviving are his two brothers, W. Preston Brawn of Bradenton, Fla. and Jeffrey F. Brawn and his wife, Robin Y. of Lincolnville; four nephews, Charles P. Brawn and his partner, Hilary Manning, Michael W. Brawn and his wife, Lesley, Ryan A. Brawn and his wife, Kristin and Tristan

Tags

Recommended for you