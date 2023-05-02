INVERNESS, Fla. — Richard MacLeod Dodge, 77, of Inverness, Fla., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, April 23, after a period of sudden declining health.
Rick was born in Camden on July 28, 1945, to George I. Dodge and Alice MacLeod. He spent his younger years in Camden, moving to Owls Head during high school, graduating from Rockland District High School in 1963. He graduated from Husson College in 1965 with a degree in accounting. He married Sandra Diane Elliott on July 11, 1965. His passions in life were many, with the utmost being his family. He loved to share his joy of the outdoors. His wife and children fondly remember lots of time spent camping, fishing and boating, especially on Moosehead Lake. When his grandchildren came along that passion continued with them.
He and Sandra loved to travel. After they retired, one of their favorites was a road trip to Alaska. Another favorite trip also involved Alaska, when he and his family spent a week exploring the Homer area, while celebrating his 70th birthday and other family accomplishments. His greatest working accomplishment was owning and building Union Farm Equipment into one of the most successful businesses in the Union area, with his family carrying on the tradition. His roots run deep with this company. Prior to it being called Union Farm Equipment, the business was known as Payson’s Farm Machinery, where Rick worked for many years. He treated people fairly, with respect and in the way he wanted to be treated. Union Farm Equipment owes its famous motto, “The Friendly Folks,” to Rick’s leadership of the company. Rick believed in giving back to his community and was actively involved in several not-for-profit organizations, such as Union Masonic Lodge, Union Fair Association, Sportsman Alliance of Maine and Ducks Unlimited. After living the majority of his life in Maine, he and Sandra retired to Florida, where they continued to enjoy time spent with family and friends.
Rick is survived by his wife, of 57 years Sandra Dodge; daughter Deborah L. Keiran and husband Kenneth J. Keiran of Union; daughter Michelle Lee Dodge of Greenville, S.C.; grandchildren Jacob Keiran of Union, Kristen Keiran of Rockland and Isaac Keiran (Halsey Yattaw) of Morrisville, N.C.; brother Edward Dodge of Searsmont; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, George I. Dodge; mother, Alice MacLeod; and brother, Phillip Dodge.
He will be greatly missed by many. A Celebration of life for Rick will be held in Midcoast Maine in July of 2023. In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to Pope Memorial Humane Society of Thomaston, Maine at popehumane.org/give-now/.