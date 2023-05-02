Obituaries

INVERNESS, Fla. — Richard MacLeod Dodge, 77, of Inverness, Fla., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, April 23, after a period of sudden declining health.

Rick was born in Camden on July 28, 1945, to George I. Dodge and Alice MacLeod. He spent his younger years in Camden, moving to Owls Head during high school, graduating from Rockland District High School in 1963. He graduated from Husson College in 1965 with a degree in accounting. He married Sandra Diane Elliott on July 11, 1965. His passions in life were many, with the utmost being his family. He loved to share his joy of the outdoors. His wife and children fondly remember lots of time spent camping, fishing and boating, especially on Moosehead Lake. When his grandchildren came along that passion continued with them.

