ROCKPORT — Richard “Rick” Paul Butler died unexpectedly at his home in Rockport on April 13, 2023.
Richard was born on June 7, 1979, to Llewellyn R. Butler and Berneice Butler (Overlock).
Richard loved his music and his collection of Twiztid and ICP. He was a man of hidden talents and loved by all. He liked to draw and try to write songs.
He loved the outdoors. He worked at Plants Unlimited then went to Rockport Diner to do what he loved best — cook. He had his ServSafe certificate. He was a dishwasher and prep cook.
Richard had a hard time dealing with the death of his nana Ruth Westfall, in 2017, his father Llewellyn, in August, 2022, and his step-father Ronald Overlock in September, 2022.
Richard is survived by his mom Berneice Overlock, of Rockport; his brother Stephen (Steve) Butler and his fiancée Lindsey Foss of Ohio; a friend like a brother, Sheldon Woodcock, and his wife Crystal of Rockland; and his nieces, who called him Uncle Rick, Desiree, Danielle and Kaylee.
He is also survived by his daughters Felicia Overlock of Northport, Chelsea Gray of Rockland and Ashlyn Butler of Camden; as well as Willow Gray, who he treated like a daughter; and a very special niece, Nyx Butler, from Ohio, who he loved very much.
A celebration of his life will be held at the Salvation Army at 27 Payne Avenue in Rockland on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 1 p.m., with Rev. Lester (Joe) Lacombe officiating. Reception to follow.
There will be a private burial with Rick’s brother Steve and friends.