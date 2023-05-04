Richard Wellington service notice May 4, 2023 May 4, 2023 Updated 56 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OWLS HEAD — A graveside service for Richard "Dick" Wellington Jr., 70, who passed March 8, 2023, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Achorn Cemetery, Old County Road, Rockland.A celebration of life will follow at the American Legion Hall, Limerock Street, Rockland.Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Service Notice Owls Head Recommended for you Digital Edition Courier-Gazette To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Local Events