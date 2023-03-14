Obituaries

OWLS HEAD — Richard “Dick” Wellington Jr., 70, died peacefully, with his family at his side, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Sussman House in Rockport.

Born in Rockland, Jan. 10, 1953, he was the son of Richard Sr. and Mary Demmons Wellington. Raised in Union, Dick had a special relationship with his stepfather Keith Burns who helped raise him. Mr. Burns passed away in 1989. Later in life he was also close to his second stepfather, Ellery “Mac” McCluskey, who passed away in 2014.

