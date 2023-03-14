OWLS HEAD — Richard “Dick” Wellington Jr., 70, died peacefully, with his family at his side, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Sussman House in Rockport.
Born in Rockland, Jan. 10, 1953, he was the son of Richard Sr. and Mary Demmons Wellington. Raised in Union, Dick had a special relationship with his stepfather Keith Burns who helped raise him. Mr. Burns passed away in 1989. Later in life he was also close to his second stepfather, Ellery “Mac” McCluskey, who passed away in 2014.
Following high school, Dick attended meat cutting school and worked with Keith, who ran his own farm and slaughterhouse. During this time Dick took great pride in raising his own steer, taking them to fairs and winning many blue ribbons.
Later Dick went to work for the Maine State Prison as a corrections officer. For over 36 years he worked directly with inmates and always had a good rapport with them. Dick was one of the longest-serving employees at the prison, second only to the deputy warden. He was proud to have shaken the hand of each Maine Governor as they visited the prison each year.
Although not a veteran himself, he honored his father’s service with membership in the Sons of the American Legion. He was also a member of the Blue Knights Motorcycle club. Even after that club disbanded, he enjoyed many motorcycle trips with his friends and past members.
Predeceased by his father, two stepfathers, and a sister Pamela Gryspeerd in 2010; Dick is survived by his mother Mary McCluskey of Thomaston; his son Rusty Wellington and his fiancée Clerissa of Warren; his stepdaughter Shannon Crute of Thomaston, who was like a daughter to him; his sister Jeanette Palmer and her husband Bob of Rockland; his half-sister Dee; one grandchild, Laine Wellington; his nieces and nephew, Keith, PJ, Kelli and Mary; an aunt, Sylvia Fowles, of South Thomaston; a brother-in-law, Bob Gryspeerd, of Bath; as well as several cousins, including one special cousin Debbie Barter; and his good friend Donnie Blackman of Owls Head.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Achorn Cemetery, Rockland.
Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland.