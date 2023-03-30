Obituaries

CAMDEN — Richard A. Craft, Jr., 63, died unexpectedly at home with his loving wife at his side, Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

Born in Camden, N.J., he was the son of Richard A. Sr. and Ruth Putney Craft. Educated in New Jersey, he was a 1977 graduate of Cinnaminson High School. Following graduation he attended Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Penn., where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. 

