CAMDEN — Richard A. Craft, Jr., 63, died unexpectedly at home with his loving wife at his side, Tuesday, March 28, 2023.
Born in Camden, N.J., he was the son of Richard A. Sr. and Ruth Putney Craft. Educated in New Jersey, he was a 1977 graduate of Cinnaminson High School. Following graduation he attended Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Penn., where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in journalism.
While in high school, Rich worked for several summers at a youth camp. It was here he began his passion for helping children. Although his degree was in journalism, he began his career with Bancroft School shortly after graduating. Throughout his career, Rich worked for a variety of agencies, including Sweeter, Goodwill Industries and Merry Gardens in Camden, and also as a therapeutic foster parent. In the early 1990s Rich began working as a special education teacher in Warren.
After moving to Rockland, he met Susan Teague at a Christian singles group at church. After a year and a half as friends, they began dating, and on Feb. 12, 1993, they were married in Owls Head during a blizzard. (Rich loved snowstorms, so this was very fitting for their wedding day!)
Rich was an avid hiker and lived by the mantra, “Not all who wander are lost,” although he may have taken a wrong turn on the trails once or twice. He enjoyed staying active by playing on several pick-up basketball teams, even traveling to tournaments. He loved to watch his sons play football and basketball and act in the school plays. He also enjoyed traveling with his family, especially trips to Hawaii, Florida, Nashville and California, and he even went to Romania with his high school choir.
He was a talented bass singer and a member of many ensembles, including the DownEast Singers, VOXX and Mid-Coast Community Choir, and was also an active member of the Chestnut Street Baptist Church choir.
Rich was a kind, thoughtful and generous person. His loving nature and great sense of humor will be missed by all who loved him.
Predeceased by his mother, Rich is survived by his father, Richard Craft, Sr. and his wife Judith of Duncansville, Penn.; his beloved wife Susan Craft of Camden; his sons Benjamin P. Craft of Camden and Joseph D. Craft of Camden; his siblings Robert Craft and his wife Beth, Douglas Craft and his wife Denise, Susan Staub and her husband Charles and Derek Craft and his wife Cheryl; step-sister Dawn Seiger and her husband John; his mother-in-law Donna Teague of Camden; his brother-in-law Garry Teague of Lynchburg, Va., as well as many nieces, nephews and a large loving extended family.
Family and friends are invited to visit from 4-6 p.m., Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland. A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Chestnut Street Baptist Church, Camden, with Rev. Adam Kohlstrom officiating. To share a memory or condolence with the Craft family, please visit their Book of Memories at bchfh.com.